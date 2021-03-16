JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target to $130.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $132.11 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.71, for a total value of $143,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 8,400 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.88, for a total transaction of $1,074,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,806.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,421 over the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cardlytics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cardlytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

