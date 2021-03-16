JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €193.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.93% from the company’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €152.00 ($178.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €202.00 ($237.65) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €182.63 ($214.85).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €203.00 ($238.82) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €198.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €184.95. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a 12 month high of €221.00 ($260.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

