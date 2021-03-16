John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 70.4% from the February 11th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 1.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $662,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the third quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000.

NYSE HPF traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,199. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.38. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $19.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

