Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JRONY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

JRONY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48.

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,002 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 28 pharmacies and 245 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 616 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

