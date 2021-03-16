Jennifer C. Haas Sells 3,877 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 3,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $97,545.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,545.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 57,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,269. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

