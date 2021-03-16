Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€66.00” Price Target for Danone (EPA:BN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €59.77 ($70.32).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €59.80 ($70.35) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.21. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

