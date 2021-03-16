Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for adidas in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.17.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $174.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $185.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.12.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,701,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in adidas by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

