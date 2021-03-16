Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) vs. Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Financial Review

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Japan Tobacco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Experian shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Japan Tobacco and Experian, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Japan Tobacco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Experian 0 3 8 0 2.73

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Experian’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Japan Tobacco $19.96 billion 1.65 $3.20 billion $0.90 10.31 Experian $5.18 billion 6.01 $675.00 million $1.02 33.29

Japan Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Experian. Japan Tobacco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Experian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Japan Tobacco and Experian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Japan Tobacco 13.61% 11.20% 5.45% Experian N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Japan Tobacco has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Experian has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Japan Tobacco pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Japan Tobacco pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Experian pays out 25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Experian beats Japan Tobacco on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc., a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, Seven Stars, Natural American Spirit, and LD brands. The company also provides reduced-risk products, including tobacco-infused vapor and heated tobacco products, E-Vapor products, etc. under the Ploom, Logic, Ploom TECH, Ploom TECH+, and Ploom S brands. In addition, it researches and develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs in the fields of metabolic, viral infection, and autoimmune/inflammatory diseases. Further, the company provides staple food products, such as frozen noodles, frozen and packed cooked rice, and frozen baked bread; ambient processed foods; bakery products; and seasonings, including yeast extracts and oyster sauce. Japan Tobacco Inc. was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes. In addition, it provides financial education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, online educational tools, and applications to manage their financial position, access credit offers, and protect themselves from identity fraud. The company serves customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecommunications and utility, insurance, media and technology, government and public, and other sectors. It operates in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Experian plc was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

