Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JAMN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,762,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,432,656. Jammin Java has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp.

