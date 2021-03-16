Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Short Interest Down 52.4% in February

Jammin Java Corp. (OTCMKTS:JAMN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the February 11th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:JAMN traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 34,762,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,432,656. Jammin Java has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
About Jammin Java
Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Jammin Java Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jammin Java and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.