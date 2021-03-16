James Gallagher Sells 7,000 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of AMC Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.34. The stock had a trading volume of 32,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,633. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMCX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,753,000 after buying an additional 65,266 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,605,000. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after buying an additional 141,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 31,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 380,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

