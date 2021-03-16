JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.62

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.62 and traded as high as $9.41. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 66,511 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.83. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAKK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

