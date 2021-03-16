Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 289.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT opened at $59.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $62.56.

