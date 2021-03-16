Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 61,524 First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FID. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Proequities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

