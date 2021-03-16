Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Makes New $429,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NIO by 251.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 794,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,736,000 after purchasing an additional 568,296 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,862,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200 day moving average of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

