Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $590,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $87,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $4,952,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,195,111.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,500 shares of company stock worth $8,462,525 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

