Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,981,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,326,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,996,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,941,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 45,666 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $64.36.

