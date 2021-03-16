Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 736 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL opened at $67.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $41.26 and a 1-year high of $73.62. The firm has a market cap of $198.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Oracle from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

