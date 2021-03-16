Jabil Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 3,846 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,391% compared to the average daily volume of 258 call options.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $712,950.00. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Jabil by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.22.

NYSE:JBL opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

