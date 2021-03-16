Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.90-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.00 EPS.

JBL stock opened at $48.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jabil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $163,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,971. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

