Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Up 57.9% in February

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 57.9% from the February 11th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 933,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Jabil stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.64. 44,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,314. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.48. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,328,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $193,132.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,857.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,971. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Jabil by 66.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 68,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 44.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Jabil by 128.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after purchasing an additional 180,788 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Jabil by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

