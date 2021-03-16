J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Short Interest Update

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a drop of 54.4% from the February 11th total of 78,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $1,119,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in J.Jill by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 170,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in J.Jill during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.Jill alerts:

Shares of NYSE JILL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. 3,583,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,583. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The company has a market cap of $61.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 495.33%. The firm had revenue of $117.22 million for the quarter.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.