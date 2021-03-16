J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at $93,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $164.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

