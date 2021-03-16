J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Announces Earnings Results

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.
NYSE:JAX opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. J. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
J. Alexander’s Company Profile
