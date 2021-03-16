J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) Announces Earnings Results

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%.

NYSE:JAX opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.48. J. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

