IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IWGFF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of IWG in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IWG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IWG currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IWGFF opened at $4.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. IWG has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $5.90.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

