Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.68.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
