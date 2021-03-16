Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 68.0% from the February 11th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $13.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVH. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 26.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 709,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 42,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

