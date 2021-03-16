Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Italgas (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Italgas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Italgas alerts:

OTCMKTS ITGGF opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Italgas has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.