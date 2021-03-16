iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Short Interest Update

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the February 11th total of 717,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.33. 21,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,488. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $115.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

