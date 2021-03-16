iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Bought by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,259 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,686,000. Grace Capital raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.62. 7,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,488. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.18.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

