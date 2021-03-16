iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after buying an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,706,000 after buying an additional 69,394 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,496,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,091,000 after buying an additional 65,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $225.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $225.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

