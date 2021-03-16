iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 173.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $76.35.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

