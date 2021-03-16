iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $9,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.96. 15,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.