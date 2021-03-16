iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.08

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.08 and last traded at $73.02, with a volume of 10118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

