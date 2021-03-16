iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 11th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,252,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,091,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $976,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $33.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.96.

