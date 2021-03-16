iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.96. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.