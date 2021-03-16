iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Planning LLC

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.62. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270,370 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.