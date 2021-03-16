iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $227.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $252.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.54.

IRTC opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.62. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $286.19.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,809.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,750 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

