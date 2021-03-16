IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Head to Head Contrast

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Insulet and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insulet 3.33% 8.94% 2.07% IRadimed 11.67% 6.83% 5.79%

Risk & Volatility

Insulet has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Insulet and IRadimed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insulet $738.20 million 24.13 $11.60 million $0.19 1,418.63 IRadimed $38.52 million 7.38 $9.63 million $0.78 29.59

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than IRadimed. IRadimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Insulet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Insulet and IRadimed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insulet 1 13 5 0 2.21 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insulet currently has a consensus target price of $246.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.55%. IRadimed has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given IRadimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IRadimed is more favorable than Insulet.

Summary

IRadimed beats Insulet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager. The company sells its products primarily through independent distributors and pharmacy channels, as well as directly in the United States, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. Insulet Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

