IQ.cash Hits One Day Volume of $113,980.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. IQ.cash has a market cap of $225,176.98 and $113,980.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.00451173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00060469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00095789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00546703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

