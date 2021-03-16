Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Upgraded to “Buy” at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has $50.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IOVA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.18.

IOVA opened at $34.91 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.37.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

