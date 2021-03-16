IoTeX Achieves Market Cap of $416.47 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 40.1% against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $416.47 million and approximately $99.68 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00049917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.32 or 0.00668878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00072111 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026410 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.