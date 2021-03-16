Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.68 Million

Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) to post $143.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.92 million and the lowest is $122.40 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $133.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $642.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.80 million to $681.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $742.29 million, with estimates ranging from $567.06 million to $930.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

IONS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. 544,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.16. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $64.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 5,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $338,074.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $71,053.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at $102,060.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,636 shares of company stock worth $6,930,611 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,938,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,397,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after purchasing an additional 82,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,235,000 after buying an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

