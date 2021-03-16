Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Reaches Market Cap of $28.77 Million

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $22,905.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.42 or 0.00669204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00071914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026332 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00036550 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars.

