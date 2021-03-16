Investors Purchase High Volume of Reata Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,275 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,455% compared to the typical daily volume of 82 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $88.17 and a 12-month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.25.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

