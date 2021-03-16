Investors Purchase High Volume of CVR Partners Call Options (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,107 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,601% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

UAN opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $383.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.84. CVR Partners has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $38.38.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

