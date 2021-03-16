Investors Purchase High Volume of CVR Partners Call Options (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 2,107 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,601% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.
UAN opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $383.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.84. CVR Partners has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $38.38.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
