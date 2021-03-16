Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) in the last few weeks:

3/15/2021 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $205.00 to $188.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $229.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Target was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Target have increased and outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been deploying resources to enhance omni-channel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide seamless shopping experience. Markedly, the company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the ever-evolving retail landscape. Target’s stronger-than-anticipated fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and the bottom lines improved year over year. Markedly, comparable sales increased for the 15th straight quarter, gaining from strength in the digital channel as consumers shift to online shopping amid the ongoing pandemic. Target gained market share in all the five core merchandise categories.”

2/16/2021 – Target had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $200.00.

1/20/2021 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.16. 238,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

