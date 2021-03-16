Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Down 44.0% in February

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the February 11th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.74. 49,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,519. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

