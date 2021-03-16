Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Lifted by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after acquiring an additional 865,262 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after buying an additional 732,746 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after buying an additional 658,092 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $172,423,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,609,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,582. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $142.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

