Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $619,488,000 after purchasing an additional 838,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco by 278.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth about $67,920,000. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.