Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 11th total of 3,488,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 185.4 days.

OTCMKTS IITSF opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

