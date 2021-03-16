Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,100 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 11th total of 3,488,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 185.4 days.
OTCMKTS IITSF opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile
