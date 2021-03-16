Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Given New C$35.50 Price Target at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$30.00 to C$35.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ITP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Intertape Polymer Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.36.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group stock opened at C$30.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 26.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.81. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of C$7.02 and a 12 month high of C$30.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

